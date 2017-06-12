National View: David Ignatius - When ...

National View: David Ignatius - When there's a family quarrel...

7 hrs ago

The sudden embargo on Qatar pushed this month by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has peeved the State Department and Pentagon, drawing sharp criticism of those two close Gulf allies. The Qatar flap has also opened a fascinating window on the inner workings of the Trump administration's foreign policy.

Chicago, IL

