More Arrested in Connection With Tehran Terrorist Attacks
In a statement, Trump expressed sympathy for the victims of the Teheran attacks but also implied that Iran is itself a sponsor of terrorism, saying, "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote". The double bombing in parliament and the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, two of Iran's biggest symbols, killed 17 people and wounded 52, according to the latest report of victims of the country's Legal Medicine Organization.
