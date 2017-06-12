Militant Saudi cleric survives assass...

Militant Saudi cleric survives assassination attempt in Syria

Read more: Reuters

A Saudi Arabian cleric placed by Riyadh and its allies on a blacklist of people they call terrorists linked to Qatar said he survived assassination by a suicide bomber in Syria on Friday. Abdullah al-Muhaysini appeared in an online video saying he was unhurt in the blast.

