Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) - Saudi...

Between 21 April and 29 May 2017, the National IHR Focal Point of Saudi Arabia reported 25 additional cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus infection including six fatal cases. On 16 May 2017, the IHR NFP of the United Arab Emirates reported two additional case of MERS-CoV.

