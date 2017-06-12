Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) - Saudi Arabia
Between 1 and 10 June 2017, the national IHR focal point of Saudi Arabia reported 35 additional cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus infection including three fatal cases and one death among previously reported cases . Thirty-two of the 35 newly reported cases are associated with three simultaneous clusters of MERS, of which two are related.
