Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) - Saudi Arabia

Between 11 and 15 June 2017, the national IHR Focal Point of Saudi Arabia reported 14 additional cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus infection including one fatal case among previously reported cases. Thirteen of the 14 newly reported cases are associated with clusters 1 and 3 in the Disease Outbreak News published on 13 June 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Health Organization.