Lincoln College Group secures A 58m contract to run engineering school in Saudi Arabia

Read more: The Lincolnite

The new three-year deal will enable additional development of the group's employer-focused education and training in Saudi Arabia Lincoln College Group has secured a A 58 million contract to run a higher education applied engineering college in Saudi Arabia. The new three-year deal will enable additional development of the group's employer-focused education and training in Saudi Arabia and at its UK campuses in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

