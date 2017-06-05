Leon Panetta, Condoleezza Rice, Ash Carter talk about Paris accord, US global leadership
Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta speaks beside former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during a press conference prior to their discussion in the Panetta Institute for Public Policy at the Sunset Center in Carmel on Monday June 5, 2017. Carmel >> There are more flash points in the world since World War II and the question of whether the United States will be a global leader or go it alone was front and center at the fourth event of the Leon Panetta 2017 Lecture Series Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sun
|too much
|221
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC