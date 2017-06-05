Leon Panetta, Condoleezza Rice, Ash C...

Leon Panetta, Condoleezza Rice, Ash Carter talk about Paris accord, US global leadership

Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta speaks beside former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during a press conference prior to their discussion in the Panetta Institute for Public Policy at the Sunset Center in Carmel on Monday June 5, 2017. Carmel >> There are more flash points in the world since World War II and the question of whether the United States will be a global leader or go it alone was front and center at the fourth event of the Leon Panetta 2017 Lecture Series Monday.

