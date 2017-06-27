Lac La Biche Mosque- photo via Lac La...

Lac La Biche Mosque- photo via Lac La Biche museum website

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

For over 1,400 years, this message has gradually been carried by Muslims to wherever they have gone, and by the mid-20th century the Canadian far north was one of the very few places left in the world still not exposed to the faith and its followers. But by the 1940s, this was changing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... Jun 16 spytheweb 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May '17 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May '17 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May '17 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC