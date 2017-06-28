Is Trump Blundering Into the Next Middle East War?
The Washington elite is waking up to the increasingly real possibility that the Trump administration may be moving the country into yet another Middle East war. And much more quickly than anyone had anticipated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
