Iraqi PM Abadi heads to Saudi Arabia at start of MidEast tour
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi headed on Monday to Saudi Arabia, the first leg of a Middle East tour that will also include Iran and Kuwait, in a diplomatic effort to foster regional reconciliation, his office said. Abadi's visit to Saudi Arabia aims to promote reconciliation between the Sunni Muslim kingdom and majority Shi'ite Iraq and also to help heal deep and bitter divisions between Iraq's Shi'ites and its Sunni Muslim minority.
