Iranian leaders blame U.S., Saudi Arabia for Islamic State attacks As mourners laid the victims to rest, Iran leaders rebuke President Trump and Saudi "stooges." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s45EXJ Iranians mourn during the funeral of the victims of the attacks on Tehran's parliament complex and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in the capital Tehran on June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.