Iranian Fisherman Killed by Saudi Coastguards

Saudi Arabia's coastguard has killed an Iranian fisherman in the waters south of Iran, a senior border official of the Islamic Republic says. The incident happened after two Iranian boats fishing in the Persian Gulf strayed from their course due to big sea waves, the Iranian Interior Ministry's director general for border affairs Majid Aqa-Babaei said on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

