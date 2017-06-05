Iran terror attack: 41 suspects arrested in connection with bombing and gun attacks
Iranians mourn during the funeral of the victims of the attacks on Tehrans parliament complex and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in the capital Tehran on Friday.Tehran hit out at Washington and Riyadh as tens of thousands attended the funerals Friday for those slain in the first attacks in Iran claimed by the Islamic State group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings and gun attacks on parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, on Wednesday, that killed 17 people.
