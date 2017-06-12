Iran says Saudi supports militants on...

Iran says Saudi supports militants on its turf after attacks

Read more: Reuters

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia was supporting militants inside Iran, days after hardline Sunni group Islamic State claimed attacks in Tehran. Relations between the two neighbors are at their most tense in years.

Chicago, IL

