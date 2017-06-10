Iran arrests 7 suspects for supportin...

Iran arrests 7 suspects for supporting Tehran attacks

On Friday, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said security forces had arrested 41 individuals linked to the Islamic State in Tehran, Kermanshah, Kurdistan and West Azarbaijan provinces. Iran's leadership on Friday accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of supporting the attacks on Tehran that killed 17 people this week.

