Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia By Sectors (Agriculture,...
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Investment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022" To Its Research Database The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East and North Africa region and is an asset rich country owing to the fact that it holds around 25% of the world's oil reserves. In the recent years Saudi Arabia has slowly been opening up its economy and is ripe for investment in several sectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC