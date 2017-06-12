Investment Opportunities in Saudi Ara...

Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia By Sectors (Agriculture,...

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: World News Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Investment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022" To Its Research Database The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East and North Africa region and is an asset rich country owing to the fact that it holds around 25% of the world's oil reserves. In the recent years Saudi Arabia has slowly been opening up its economy and is ripe for investment in several sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC