Indian to return home after 23yrs in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: A 52-year-old Indian national, who has been living in the deserts of Saudi Arabia illegally for 23 years, will soon return to India after the government announced a 90-day amnesty period, according to a media report. Gana Prakasam Rajamariyan came to Saudi Arabia in August 1994 to work as a farm-hand in a remote village in Hail province.

