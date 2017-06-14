Illegal immigrants urged to leave Sau...

Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia before June 25

Ghanaian illegal immigrants living and working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been advised to take advantage of the 90 days general amnesty put forward by the Saudi government and leave the country before it expires on June 25, 2017. According to the Ghana Embassy in Riyadh, it has come to the notice of officials of the Embassy that many Ghanaians illegally resident in Saudi Arabia were not heeding to the call to take advantage of the Amnesty granted by the Saudi government to leave without penalty.

Chicago, IL

