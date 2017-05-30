How Do America's Middle Eastern Allies Like Trump Now?

Over the past two weeks, I have been asking the same question to my friends in the Middle East: Do you feel as good about the president's trip to your region today as you did two weeks ago? So much of significance happens daily with this president that it's sometimes tough to even remember what happened a few short weeks ago. But, even accounting for the generous curve against which this president is graded diplomatically, the president's critics should acknowledge that Donald Trump had a successful trip to both Saudi Arabia and Israel.

