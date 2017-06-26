Help Kashmiris against 'tyrants': Ira...

Help Kashmiris against 'tyrants': Iran's Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei raised eyebrows on Monday as he tweeted, "Muslim world should openly support people of Bahrain, Kashmir, Yemen etc and repudiate oppressors and tyrants who attacked people in Ramadan". NEW DELHI: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei raised eyebrows on Monday as he tweeted, "Muslim world should openly support people of Bahrain, Kashmir , Yemen etc and repudiate oppressors and tyrants who attacked people in Ramadan".

