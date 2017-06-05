Gulf rift over Qatar could complicate US goals in Mideast

Qatar's Minister of Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith in Doha, Qatar, in April. WASHINGTON - A feud among Washington's closest Gulf allies could disrupt U.S. efforts to fight ISIS and counter Iran in the Middle East over the long term, even as Trump administration officials insist the rift will have no immediate impact.

