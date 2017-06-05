Government vows to work hard, prevent...

Government vows to work hard, prevent risk from Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia

14 hrs ago

The Government Communications Affairs Office said that the government will work hard to avoid any possible harm against Ethiopians living in Saudi Arabia until the last minute. Though the citizens have a constitutional right to leave their country for work, the Statement said they need to have resident license in the country of their destinations.

Chicago, IL

