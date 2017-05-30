France, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, UK: Speed Cameras Trashed
Vigilantes in Cheshire, England set fire to a speed camera last week Sunday. According to the Stoke Sentinel newspaper, the automated ticketing machine had been operating on Knutsford Road in Church Lawton.
