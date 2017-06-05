Execution-Crazy Saudi Gov't railroads...

Execution-Crazy Saudi Gov't railroads 14 Shiite Dissents with unfair Death Penalty

16 hrs ago

Saudi Arabia should immediately quash the death sentences of 14 members of the Shia community for protest-related crimes, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The Court of Appeal of the notorious Specialized Criminal Court upheld the sentences in May 2017, after they were handed down a year ago on June 1, 2016, following a grossly unfair trial of 24 Saudi Shia citizens.

