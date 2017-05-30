End of Saudi ordeal: Parents of Saira Banu thank Sushma Swaraj
Hyderabad [India], June 3 : The tears of joy of Saira Banu's mother said it all as the 23-year-old woman from Shah Ali Banda, who was allegedly sold to a sheik in Saudi Arabia, will be returning today. Banu's mother Bano Begum thanked external affair minister Sushma Swaraj for bringing back her daughter and said, "I am very happy that my daughter is returning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Fri
|spocko
|215
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC