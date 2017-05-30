End of Saudi ordeal: Parents of Saira Banu thank Sushma Swaraj

Hyderabad [India], June 3 : The tears of joy of Saira Banu's mother said it all as the 23-year-old woman from Shah Ali Banda, who was allegedly sold to a sheik in Saudi Arabia, will be returning today. Banu's mother Bano Begum thanked external affair minister Sushma Swaraj for bringing back her daughter and said, "I am very happy that my daughter is returning.

