Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Than...

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani - Via Wikimedia Commons

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Riyadh newspaper joined the media war on Qatar from the beginning. On Saturday, the paper published an article highlighting Qatari-Israeli relations, based on an Israeli book by Shamuel Revel released in 2011, titled, "Qatar and Israel - Secret Relations File."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 8 hr too much 221
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC