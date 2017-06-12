Emaar Confirms First Hospitality Proj...

Emaar Confirms First Hospitality Project in Saudi Arabia

Read more: Al Bawaba

Emaar Properties on Sunday confirmed news published in the media that its subsidiary Emaar Hospitality will manage its first hotel in Saudi Arabia. "We would like to confirm that the information in the media is correct [and] to clarify that entering into a hotel management agreement is within the normal course of business of Emaar Hospitality," the Dubai-based property developer said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market .

Chicago, IL

