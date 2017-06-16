Elites Did Not Elect Trump to Fight Terror, the People Did

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with leaders at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Last month Trump intended to use the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism.

