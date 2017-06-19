El Taawon negotiates with Wadi Degla to sign El Hadry
According to Saudi news agency Al Ain, El Taawon has been in negotiations with Wadi Degla and El Hadry for a transfer that is expected to be funded by El Sheikh Al Turky. El Taawon finished in 7th place in Jameel's Professional Saudi League last season.
