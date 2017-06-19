Egypt's Sisi ratifies contested deal ...

Egypt's Sisi ratifies contested deal handing Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ratified a maritime demarcation agreement that sees the country cede sovereignty over two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, the government said on Saturday. The Red Sea islands deal has become political sensitive for Sisi, who counts on Saudi Arabia as a key ally, after the proposed agreement fueled widespread public criticism and street protests among Egyptians angered over national sovereignty.

