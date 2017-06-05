Egypt parliament in tumultuous meet over Saudi islands pact

In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, prominent rights lawyer Malek Adly, center, shouts slogans after the Supreme Administrative Court said that two islands, Sanafir and Tiran, are Egyptian, debunking the government's claim that they belong to Saudi Arabia, in Cairo, Egypt. On Sunday, June 11, 2017, after a raucous start, an Egyptian parliamentary committee began reviewing a disputed 2016 agreement to hand control over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.