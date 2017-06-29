Deposed Saudi Crown Prince Bin Nayaf ...

Deposed Saudi Crown Prince Bin Nayaf Reportedly Under House Arrest

The recently deposed heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia has reportedly been confined to his palace and barred from traveling abroad after he was replaced by the king's son as the crown prince. Mohammed bin Nayef, who was also relieved of his role as interior minister a week ago, has effectively placed under house arrest in the coastal city of Jeddah, four current and former US officials and Saudis close to the royal family crown prince after firing Mohammed bin Nayef, whose counter-terrorism expertise had made him a favourite of previous US administrations.

Chicago, IL

