Dear Moderate Muslims - It's Not Enough to Apologize After the Fact

Before a World Cup qualifying match this week in Canberra, Australia, Saudi Arabia's national soccer team failed to observe a moment of silence for the eight people killed, two of them Australian nationals, in the London Bridge terror attack Sunday . According to The Wall Street Journal : The incident prompted a furious response in Australia, with the crowd jeering the Saudi team, which instead of lining up moved into positions for the coming match on Thursday as Australia's players linked arms to pay silent respects to victims.

