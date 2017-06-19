Dead Canary Islands date palms, killed by red palm weevils, line a road in La Mersa, Tunis, Tunisia.
These little crimson devils eviscerate coconut, date and oil palms, and are native to South Asia. But thanks to globalization, and the fact that these tenacious buggers can fly up to 30 miles a day - over the last three decades they've spread to more than 60 countries from the Caribbean to Southern Europe.
