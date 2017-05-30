CIA's 'Dark Prince' tapped to lead ch...

CIA's 'Dark Prince' tapped to lead charge against Iran

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Michael D'Andrea ran covert programmes to hunt and kill 'terrorist' suspects with drones around the world [Larry Downing/Reuters] The CIA has appointed a senior counterterrorism officer with a strong background in the Middle East to lead the US administration's handling of Iran, signaling a new hardline approach to Tehran, sources tell Al Jazeera. Known as the "Dark Prince", "Ayatollah Mike", and the "Undertaker" within the halls of the CIA, Michael D'Andrea ran the CIA's Counterterrorism Center between 2006 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Fri spocko 215
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC