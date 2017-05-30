CIA's 'Dark Prince' tapped to lead charge against Iran

Michael D'Andrea ran covert programmes to hunt and kill 'terrorist' suspects with drones around the world [Larry Downing/Reuters] The CIA has appointed a senior counterterrorism officer with a strong background in the Middle East to lead the US administration's handling of Iran, signaling a new hardline approach to Tehran, sources tell Al Jazeera. Known as the "Dark Prince", "Ayatollah Mike", and the "Undertaker" within the halls of the CIA, Michael D'Andrea ran the CIA's Counterterrorism Center between 2006 and 2015.

