China and Iran just held a naval exercise amid simmering tensions in the Persian Gulf

China and Iran held a joint naval exercise near the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf amid rising tension in the region. The official IRNA news agency said the drill on Sunday included an Iranian warship and two Chinese destroyers, a logistics ship and one helicopter.

Chicago, IL

