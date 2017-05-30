Budget airline SalamAir's Taif, Sohar...

Budget airline SalamAir's Taif, Sohar flights to boost tourism in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

Confirming this, Francois Bouteiller, chief executive officer of SalamAir, said: "We're launching the Salalah-Taif-Salalah on June 8, 2017 and we will launch Salalah-Sohar-Salalah flights after Ramadan. We shall communicate on the exact date soon."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 7 hr tina anne 219
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC