Balance of power in Gulf region at play in Saudi break with Qatar: James Poulos
In this May 21, 2017 file photo, released by the Saudi Press Agency, from left to right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, U.S. first Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump visit a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The alliance with Gulf countries to isolate Qatar has boosted the Egyptian president, who over the past three years has been trying to find backers in what he calls a "comprehensive" war on militancy.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|2 hr
|spocko
|228
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Thu
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
