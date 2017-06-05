Balance of power in Gulf region at pl...

Balance of power in Gulf region at play in Saudi break with Qatar: James Poulos

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

In this May 21, 2017 file photo, released by the Saudi Press Agency, from left to right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, U.S. first Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump visit a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The alliance with Gulf countries to isolate Qatar has boosted the Egyptian president, who over the past three years has been trying to find backers in what he calls a "comprehensive" war on militancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 2 hr spocko 228
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Thu lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC