Balance of power in Gulf region at play in Saudi break with Qatar: James Poulos

In this May 21, 2017 file photo, released by the Saudi Press Agency, from left to right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, U.S. first Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump visit a new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The alliance with Gulf countries to isolate Qatar has boosted the Egyptian president, who over the past three years has been trying to find backers in what he calls a "comprehensive" war on militancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.