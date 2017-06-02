As the Trump World Turns
Before DVRs, TiVo, or view on demand, if you were devoted to a soap opera but had to miss a week or two of your favorite program, you could hire someone to watch the installments and write up the plot lines. In a similar vein, I am assuming that you may not have been able to catch all of the video feed from the Trump reality show, filmed last week across the Middle East and Europe.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|19 hr
|spocko
|215
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
