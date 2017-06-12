Are Israel and Saudi Arabia getting c...

Are Israel and Saudi Arabia getting closer?

Israel and Saudi Arabia are in talks to establish formal economic ties and preliminary agreements could be coming soon, the London-based Times newspaper reported on Saturday. The newspaper said that Jerusalem and Riyadh are examining the gradual development of relations.

