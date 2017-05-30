Aramco Raises Crude Pricing to U.S. and Asia on Increased Demand

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, raised pricing for July sales of all crude grades to Asia, the U.S. and Northwest Europe as it seeks to take advantage of increased demand after suppliers extended production cuts to help curb a global glut. State-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, increased official pricing for Arab Light crude to Asia by 60 cents, to 25 cents a barrel less than the regional benchmark, it said Sunday in an emailed statement.

