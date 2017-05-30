Aramco Raises Crude Pricing to U.S. a...

Aramco Raises Crude Pricing to U.S. and Asia on Increased Demand

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, raised pricing for July sales of all crude grades to Asia, the U.S. and Northwest Europe as it seeks to take advantage of increased demand after suppliers extended production cuts to help curb a global glut. State-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, increased official pricing for Arab Light crude to Asia by 60 cents, to 25 cents a barrel less than the regional benchmark, it said Sunday in an emailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 7 hr tina anne 219
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC