1982 Nytimes article proves Tiran and...

1982 Nytimes article proves Tiran and Sanafir Saudi Arabian

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The most recent of which brought forward is a 1982 article in the New York Times, in which the islands were mentioned as part of Egypt-Israel talks on withdrawal from Egyptian territory. Israel's then Defense Minister Ariel Sharon, reportedly asked for "a permanent outpost of the international force in Sinai to be established on the island of Tiran to patrol Tiran and Sanafir."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May 25 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May 23 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May 22 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May 21 Cordwainer Trout 2
News News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC