World's tallest building delayed to 2019: Saudi prince

20 hrs ago

"The project was delayed ... but it'll open 2019," Prince Alwaleed bin Talal told AFP during a visit to the site beside the Red Sea. JEDDAH: The completion date for the world's tallest tower has been pushed back to 2019, a Saudi Arabian billionaire said on Thursday , almost six years after launching the record-breaking project.

Chicago, IL

