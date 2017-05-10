World's tallest building delayed to 2019: Saudi prince
"The project was delayed ... but it'll open 2019," Prince Alwaleed bin Talal told AFP during a visit to the site beside the Red Sea. JEDDAH: The completion date for the world's tallest tower has been pushed back to 2019, a Saudi Arabian billionaire said on Thursday , almost six years after launching the record-breaking project.
