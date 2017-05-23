'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet new

'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Fr...

'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet

ABC 33/40

President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, two leaders with contrasting styles and differing worldviews, met at the Vatican on Wednesday, setting aside their previous clashes to broadcast a tone of peace for an audience around the globe. Trump, midway through a grueling nine-day, maiden international journey, called upon the pontiff in a private, 30-minute meeting laden with religious symbolism and ancient protocol.

