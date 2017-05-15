Wall Street firms are piling in to Saudi Arabia

One of the world's largest privatization programs is drawing foreign investment banks and private equity firms to Saudi Arabia, despite the prospect of low fees and an uncertain regulatory environment. KKR is among the U.S.-based PE firms joining regional companies such as Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital in the search for opportunities from the government's plan to sell off around $200 billion in assets on top of a stake in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

