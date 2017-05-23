Vietnam set to approve coal-fired pow...

Vietnam set to approve coal-fired power plants worth $7.5 bln

May 24 Vietnam expects to grant investment licences for three coal-fired power plants worth a combined $7.5 billion in early June, the country's investment minister said. Although Vietnam wants to boost renewable energy output amid resources scarcity and environmental issues, it has been mostly reliant on coal-fired and hydro power plants to meet its annual electricity demand growth of around 11 percent.

