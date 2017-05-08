US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omits Trump's Israel visit
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted a video about President Trump's upcoming trip to the Mideast - but "edited out" a mention that he was also going to Israel, according to Rep. Eliot Engel. "I am appalled that the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia disingenuously posted this incomplete and misleading video," Engel, a strong supporter of Israel in Congress, wrote in the letter addressed to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC