US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omits Trump's Israel visit

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted a video about President Trump's upcoming trip to the Mideast - but "edited out" a mention that he was also going to Israel, according to Rep. Eliot Engel. "I am appalled that the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia disingenuously posted this incomplete and misleading video," Engel, a strong supporter of Israel in Congress, wrote in the letter addressed to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday.

