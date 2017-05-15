UPDATE 1-Turkey's TAV seeks $250 mln bank loan for Saudi airports

DUBAI, May 16 Turkey's TAV is in talks with banks to get the $250 million it needs to develop three airports in Saudi Arabia, the airport operator's president Mustafa Sani Sener said on Tuesday. TAV Airports Holding, in partnership with Al Rajhi Holding Group, was chosen to develop and operate Saudi Arabia's Yanbu, Qassim and Hail international airports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.