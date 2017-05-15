UPDATE 1-Turkey's TAV seeks $250 mln bank loan for Saudi airports
DUBAI, May 16 Turkey's TAV is in talks with banks to get the $250 million it needs to develop three airports in Saudi Arabia, the airport operator's president Mustafa Sani Sener said on Tuesday. TAV Airports Holding, in partnership with Al Rajhi Holding Group, was chosen to develop and operate Saudi Arabia's Yanbu, Qassim and Hail international airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|May 8
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar '17
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC