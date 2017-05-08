UPDATE 1-Dubai's Drake & Scull expects to hear soon from Aramco on outstanding claims
May 8 Loss-making Dubai contractor Drake & Scull International said it expects to hear "very soon" from Saudi Aramco about settling nearly half of outstanding payments owed for its work on Riyadh's King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre. Drake & Scull has five claims outstanding with Aramco totalling 2.3 billion riyals and hopes to soon settle 1.05 billion riyals of them, DSI Group Chief Executive Wael Allan told Reuters.
